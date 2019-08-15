AlliantEg s 1.42 26 51.57 +.72 +22.1

Aonplc 1.76f 39 189.18 +2.02 +30.1

BallardPw ... ... 4.16 -.11 +74.1

BkofAm .72f 9 26.25 -.17 +6.5

ConAgra .85 19 28.85 +.75 +35.1

Costco 2.60 38 271.52 +3.37 +33.3

Diebold .40 14 12.45 -.39 +400.0

DukeEngy 3.78f 22 89.28 +1.42 +3.5

DukeRlty .86 26 32.91 +.32 +27.1

Fastenal s ... 22 29.28 +.12 +12.0

HPInc .64 6 18.63 -.65 -8.9

HomeDp 5.44 20 201.79 +.20 +17.4

Idacorp 2.52 26 106.48 +1.53 +14.4

Keycorp .74f 9 15.92 -.08 +7.7

LeeEnt ... ... 2.03 -.02 -3.8

MicronT ... 5 42.24 +.20 +33.1

Sensient 1.44 17 64.44 -.92 +15.4

SkyWest .48 10 53.72 -.51 +20.8

Teradyn .36 22 52.03 +.74 +65.8

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 13.34 -.46 -57.7

USBancrp 1.48 12 51.28 +.38 +12.2

Valhi .08 17 1.82 -.06 -5.7

WalMart 2.12f 65 112.69 +6.49 +21.0

WashFed .84f 13 33.95 +.01 +27.1

WellsFargo 2.04f 10 43.38 -.59 -5.9

WestRck 1.82 10 32.60 -.64 -13.7

ZionsBcp 1.36f 11 39.20 -.45 -3.8

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments