AlliantEgs 1.34 22 44.77 -.02 +5.1

Aonplc 1.60 53 163.99 +2.51 +22.4

BallardPw ... ... 2.97 +.09 -32.7

BkofAm .60 13 28.43 +.69 -3.7

ConAgra .85 16 32.43 +.16 -13.9

Costco 2.28 32 230.34 +7.33 +23.8

Diebold .40 4 3.46 +.17 -78.8

DukeEngy 3.71 22 87.60 -.23 +4.1

DukeRlty .86f 22 28.28 +.25 +3.9

Fastenal 1.60 24 59.07 +1.74 +8.0

HPInc .64f 8 23.43 +.70 +11.5

HomeDp 4.12 19 177.43 +5.24 -6.4

Idacorp 2.52f 24 97.81 -1.28 +7.1

Keycorp .56 12 18.36 +.23 -9.0

LeeEnt ... 5 2.36 +.01 +.4

MicronT ... 3 38.71 +1.71 -5.9

Sensient 1.44f 20 65.11 +.83 -11.0

SkyWest .40 14 56.01 +1.51 +5.5

Teradyn .36 28 36.40 +.13 -13.1

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 37.81 -.26 -39.7

USBancrp 1.20 14 54.29 +.57 +1.3

Valhi .08 20 2.18 +.07 -64.7

WalMart 2.08f 56 97.46 +2.42 -1.3

WashFed .72 13 28.24 +.57 -17.5

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 54.35 +1.16 -10.4

WestRck 1.82f 14 46.45 -.11 -26.5

ZionsBcp 1.04e 13 48.31 +.39 -5.0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments