AlliantEg s 1.34 23 46.28 -.34 +9.5

Aonplc 1.60 58 178.57 -1.60 +22.8

BallardPw ... ... 3.32 +.10 +38.9

BkofAm .60 12 30.77 +.42 +24.9

ConAgra .85 17 30.36 -.42 +42.1

Costco 2.60f 37 244.28 +.46 +19.9

Diebold .40 14 12.43 -.26 +399.2

DukeEngy 3.71 22 89.58 -.74 +3.8

DukeRlty .86 24 30.67 -.23 +18.4

Fastenal 1.72 26 70.43 -.85 +34.7

HPInc .64 6 19.66 +.25 -3.9

HomeDp 5.44f 22 202.16 -1.45 +17.7

Idacorp 2.52 24 97.72 +.02 +5.0

Keycorp .56 10 17.54 +.25 +18.7

LeeEnt ... ... 2.82 -.22 +33.6

MicronT ... 3 42.11 +.01 +32.7

Sensient 1.44 19 70.23 -.10 +25.7

SkyWest .48f 13 61.62 +1.25 +38.6

Teradyn .36 21 49.10 +.34 +56.5

Tuppwre 1.08m ... 23.79 +.15 -24.6

USBancrp 1.48 13 53.00 +.66 +16.0

Valhi .08 24 2.67 +.10 +38.3

WalMart 2.12f 58 101.56 +.03 +9.0

WashFed .80f 14 33.37 +.01 +24.9

WellsFargo 1.80 11 48.27 +.31 +4.8

WestRck 1.82 11 37.05 -.06 -1.9

ZionsBcp 1.20 14 49.42 +.67 +21.3

