AlliantEgs 1.34 22 43.36 +.41 +1.8

Aon plc 1.60 52 159.59 +1.41 +19.1

BallardPw ... ... 2.99 +.07 -32.2

BkofAm .60 13 28.21 +.15 -4.4

ConAgra .85 17 35.06 +.06 -6.9

Costco 2.28 33 236.71 +2.26 +27.2

Diebold .40 5 4.72 +.17 -71.1

DukeEngy 3.71 18 84.33 +.75 +.3

DukeRlty .86f 22 28.20 +.32 +3.6

Fastenal 1.60 21 53.50 +.86 -2.2

HP Inc .56f 9 24.88 +.24 +18.4

HomeDp 4.12 24 182.01 -.18 -4.0

Idacorp 2.52f 24 96.83 +1.28 +6.0

Keycorp .48f 12 18.59 +.10 -7.8

Lee Ent ... 6 2.75 -.02 +17.0

MicronT ... 3 39.80 -.12 -3.2

Sensient 1.44f 20 66.40 +1.05 -9.2

SkyWest .40 16 57.93 +1.70 +9.1

Teradyn .36 28 36.19 +.40 -13.6

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 38.18 -.48 -39.1

US Bancrp 1.20 14 52.64 +.30 -1.8

Valhi .08 20 2.15 -.24 -65.2

WalMart 2.08f 25 103.33 +.42 +4.6

WashFed .72 13 28.09 +.11 -18.0

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 53.55 -.11 -11.7

WestRck 1.82f 14 46.73 +1.36 -26.1

ZionsBcp 1.04e 14 49.19 +.53 -3.2

