AlliantEg s1.34 23 45.94 +.10 +7.8

Aonplc 1.60 51 157.73 -1.00 +17.7

BallardPw ... ... 2.73 -.12 -38.1

BkofAm .60 12 24.76 -.67 -16.1

ConAgra .85 15 30.41 -.43 -19.3

Costco 2.28 31 222.66 -2.20 +19.6

Diebold .40 3 3.00 -.10 -81.7

DukeEngy 3.71 22 90.51 +.52 +7.6

DukeRlty .86f 22 28.43 -.09 +4.5

Fastenal 1.60 22 54.62 -.63 -.1

HPInc .64f 7 22.93 ... +9.1

HomeDp 4.12 19 171.69 -1.10 -9.4

Idacorp 2.52f 25 100.43 +.45 +9.9

Keycorp .56 11 16.00 -.73 -20.7

LeeEnt ... 5 2.12 -.06 -9.8

MicronT ... 3 34.80 -.51 -15.4

Sensient 1.44f 18 59.49 -.52 -18.7

SkyWest .40 12 48.51 -1.28 -8.6

Teradyn .36 25 32.87 +.26 -21.5

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 34.05 -.92 -45.7

USBancrp 1.20 13 50.58 -1.18 -5.6

Valhi .08 16 1.73 -.02 -72.0

WalMart 2.08f 54 93.94 +.75 -4.9

WashFed .72 12 27.06 -.37 -21.0

WellsFargo 1.72f 12 48.80 -1.46 -19.6

WestRck 1.82f 13 44.21 -1.08 -30.1

ZionsBcp 1.04e 12 44.23 -.88 -13.0

