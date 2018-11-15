AlliantEgs 1.34 22 44.66 -.46 +4.8

Aon plc 1.60 52 162.02 -1.28 +20.9

BallardPw ... ... 2.89 -.17 -34.5

BkofAm .60 13 27.21 -.55 -7.8

ConAgra .85 16 32.64 -2.55 -13.4

Costco 2.28 32 233.31 -.83 +25.4

Diebold .40 4 3.57 -.23 -78.2

DukeEngy 3.71 21 86.42 +.07 +2.7

DukeRlty .86f 22 28.36 +.06 +4.2

Fastenal 1.60 22 55.86 +1.15 +2.1

HP Inc .56f 9 23.73 -.22 +12.9

HomeDp 4.12 23 179.90 +.90 -5.1

Idacorp 2.52f 24 98.87 -.46 +8.2

Keycorp .48f 12 18.22 -.20 -9.7

Lee Ent ... 5 2.47 -.06 +5.1

MicronT ... 3 38.03 +.18 -7.5

Sensient 1.44f 20 65.78 -.04 -10.1

SkyWest .40 15 54.19 -.73 +2.1

Teradyn .36 27 34.89 +.87 -16.7

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 36.32 -.55 -42.1

US Bancrp 1.20 14 54.00 +.31 +.8

Valhi .08 19 2.13 +.03 -65.5

WalMart 2.08f 24 101.53 -1.41 +2.8

WashFed .72 12 27.18 -.49 -20.6

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 52.15 -.59 -14.0

WestRck 1.82f 13 45.56 +.23 -27.9

ZionsBcp 1.04e 13 47.85 -1.09 -5.9

