AlliantEg;s;1.34;21;42.79;-.39;+.4

Aonplc;1.60;29;145.33;-.11;+8.5

BallardPw;...;...;3.00;+.01;-32.0

BkofAm;.60f;16;31.31;+.42;+6.1

ConAgra;.85;18;36.48;-.37;-3.2

Costco;2.28;33;230.03;-1.25;+23.6

Diebold;.40;6;4.95;+.40;-69.7

DukeEngy;3.71f;18;80.59;-.82;-4.2

DukeRlty;.80;22;28.19;-.01;+3.6

Fastenal;1.60f;26;59.02;-.46;+7.9

HPInc;.56f;9;24.33;+.18;+15.8

HomeDp;4.12;26;201.98;+.68;+6.6

Idacorp;2.36;24;96.60;-1.20;+5.7

Keycorp;.48f;14;21.27;+.13;+5.5

LeeEnt;...;6;2.90;...;+23.4

MicronT;...;5;52.07;+1.37;+26.6

Sensient;1.32;24;71.15;+.53;-2.7

SkyWest;.40;18;63.45;-.55;+19.5

Teradyn;.36;32;41.68;+.95;-.5

Tuppwre;2.72;...;34.22;+.01;-45.4

USBancrp;1.20;14;54.46;+.45;+1.6

Valhi;.08;33;3.66;-.20;-40.7

WalMart;2.08f;22;94.54;-.41;-4.3

WashFed;.72f;16;34.60;-.35;+1.0

WellsFargo;1.72f;14;59.10;+.41;-2.6

WestRck;1.72;16;56.09;+.69;-11.3

ZionsBcp;1.20e;16;53.67;+.25;+5.6

