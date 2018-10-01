AlliantEg s 1.34 21 42.41 -.16 -.5
Aonplc 1.60 31 154.85 +1.07 +15.6
BallardPw ... ... 4.33 +.03 -1.8
BkofAm .60f 15 29.65 +.19 +.4
ConAgra .85 16 33.45 -.52 -11.2
Costco 2.28 34 234.65 -.23 +26.1
Diebold .40 5 4.45 -.05 -72.8
DukeEngy 3.71f 17 79.55 -.47 -5.4
DukeRlty .80 22 28.06 -.31 +3.1
Fastenal 1.60f 25 57.95 -.07 +6.0
HPInc .56f 9 25.60 -.17 +21.8
HomeDp 4.12 27 207.60 +.45 +9.5
Idacorp 2.36 24 97.67 -1.56 +6.9
Keycorp .48f 13 19.88 -.01 -1.4
LeeEnt ... 6 2.71 +.06 +15.3
MicronT ... 4 45.15 -.08 +9.8
Sensient 1.32 26 76.92 +.41 +5.2
SkyWest .40 16 56.32 -2.58 +6.1
Teradyn .36 28 36.90 -.08 -11.9
Tuppwre 2.72 ... 32.78 -.67 -47.7
USBancrp 1.20 14 52.83 +.02 -1.4
Valhi .08 21 2.34 +.06 -62.1
WalMart 2.08f 22 94.40 +.49 -4.4
WashFed .72f 14 31.42 -.58 -8.3
WellsFargo 1.72f 13 52.25 -.31 -13.9
WestRck 1.72 16 53.60 +.16 -15.2
ZionsBcp 1.20e 15 49.57 -.58 -2.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.