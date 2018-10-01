AlliantEg s 1.34 21 42.41 -.16 -.5

Aonplc 1.60 31 154.85 +1.07 +15.6

BallardPw ... ... 4.33 +.03 -1.8

BkofAm .60f 15 29.65 +.19 +.4

ConAgra .85 16 33.45 -.52 -11.2

Costco 2.28 34 234.65 -.23 +26.1

Diebold .40 5 4.45 -.05 -72.8

DukeEngy 3.71f 17 79.55 -.47 -5.4

DukeRlty .80 22 28.06 -.31 +3.1

Fastenal 1.60f 25 57.95 -.07 +6.0

HPInc .56f 9 25.60 -.17 +21.8

HomeDp 4.12 27 207.60 +.45 +9.5

Idacorp 2.36 24 97.67 -1.56 +6.9

Keycorp .48f 13 19.88 -.01 -1.4

LeeEnt ... 6 2.71 +.06 +15.3

MicronT ... 4 45.15 -.08 +9.8

Sensient 1.32 26 76.92 +.41 +5.2

SkyWest .40 16 56.32 -2.58 +6.1

Teradyn .36 28 36.90 -.08 -11.9

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 32.78 -.67 -47.7

USBancrp 1.20 14 52.83 +.02 -1.4

Valhi .08 21 2.34 +.06 -62.1

WalMart 2.08f 22 94.40 +.49 -4.4

WashFed .72f 14 31.42 -.58 -8.3

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 52.25 -.31 -13.9

WestRck 1.72 16 53.60 +.16 -15.2

ZionsBcp 1.20e 15 49.57 -.58 -2.5

