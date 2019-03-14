AlliantEg s 1.34 23 46.93 -.21 +11.1

Aonplc 1.60 55 168.58 +1.49 +16.0

BallardPw ... ... 3.13 -.07 +31.0

BkofAm .60 11 29.46 +.17 +19.6

ConAgra .85 13 23.09 +.05 +8.1

Costco 2.28 35 233.84 -2.54 +14.8

Diebold .40 12 11.02 +.52 +342.6

DukeEngy 3.71 22 90.36 -.20 +4.7

DukeRlty .86 24 30.71 -.04 +18.6

Fastenal 1.72f 24 62.19 -.49 +18.9

HPInc .64 6 19.64 +.03 -4.0

HomeDp 5.44f 20 181.61 +.47 +5.7

Idacorp 2.52 25 99.28 -.79 +6.7

Keycorp .56 10 17.42 +.10 +17.9

LeeEnt ... ... 3.47 -.09 +64.5

MicronT ... 3 38.41 -.42 +21.1

Sensient 1.44 18 66.05 -.06 +18.3

SkyWest .48f 11 51.48 +.39 +15.8

Teradyn .36 17 39.27 -.34 +25.1

Tuppwre 1.08m ... 26.86 -.10 -14.9

USBancrp 1.48 12 51.71 +.13 +13.2

Valhi .08 23 2.53 -.22 +31.1

WalMart 2.12f 56 98.22 -.28 +5.4

WashFed .80f 12 30.08 +.24 +12.6

WellsFargo 1.80f 12 50.35 +.43 +9.3

WestRck 1.82 11 39.16 -.42 +3.7

ZionsBcp 1.20 14 49.08 -.04 +20.5

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments