AlliantEg s 1.34 24 48.99 -.09 +16.0

Aonplc 1.60 40 195.14 +2.16 +34.2

BallardPw ... ... 4.03 -.05 +68.6

BkofAm .60 11 29.42 +.42 +19.4

ConAgra .85 15 26.90 +.38 +25.9

Costco 2.60f 40 263.55 -.71 +29.4

Diebold .40 10 9.28 +.12 +272.7

DukeEngy 3.71 22 88.01 -.23 +2.0

DukeRlty .86 25 31.80 +.19 +22.8

Fastenal s ... 24 32.66 +.07 +24.9

HPInc .64 6 20.99 +.20 +2.6

HomeDp 5.44 21 210.28 +2.31 +22.4

Idacorp 2.52 25 100.93 +.50 +8.5

Keycorp .56 10 17.84 +.09 +20.7

LeeEnt ... ... 2.24 ... +6.2

MicronT ... 5 40.11 +1.52 +26.4

Sensient 1.44 20 73.29 -.19 +31.2

SkyWest .48 12 60.98 +.31 +37.1

Teradyn .36 21 48.83 +.92 +55.6

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 18.58 -.45 -41.1

USBancrp 1.48 13 53.01 +.61 +16.0

Valhi .08 26 2.89 -.08 +49.7

WalMart 2.12f 64 110.62 +.13 +18.8

WashFed .80 14 34.75 -.18 +30.1

WellsFargo 1.80 11 47.69 +.37 +3.5

WestRck 1.82 11 37.45 +.98 -.8

ZionsBcp 1.20 13 46.33 +.35 +13.7

