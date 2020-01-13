AlliantEg s 1.52 28 55.58 +.51 +1.6

Aonplc 1.76 43 209.07 +1.01 +.4

BallardPw ... ... 9.81 +.74 +36.6

BkofAm .72 13 35.06 +.32 -.5

ConAgra .85 21 32.03 +.20 -6.5

Costco 2.60 42 299.87 +2.63 +2.0

Diebold ... 13 11.90 -.14 +12.7

DukeEngy 3.78 23 91.24 +.80 ...

DukeRlty .86 28 35.37 +.45 +2.0

Fastenal s .88 27 36.59 +.26 -1.0

HPInc .70f 7 21.46 +.08 +4.4

HomeDp 5.44 23 223.34 -.88 +2.3

Idacorp 2.68f 26 107.02 +1.28 +.2

Keycorp .74 11 19.48 +.03 -3.8

LeeEnt ... ... 1.22 -.04 -14.1

MicronT ... 7 57.45 +.78 +6.8

Sensient 1.56f 17 64.09 +.80 -3.0

SkyWest .48 12 64.09 -.02 -.8

Teradyn .36 29 69.27 +1.34 +1.6

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 8.11 +.07 -5.5

USBancrp 1.68 13 56.71 +.04 -4.4

Valhi .08 16 1.75 +.01 -6.4

WalMart 2.12f 67 115.88 -.50 -2.5

WashFed .84 14 35.65 +.36 -2.7

WellsFargo 2.04 12 52.11 -.39 -3.1

WestRck 1.86f 12 42.53 +.37 -.9

ZionsBcp 1.36 14 51.02 +.35 -1.7

