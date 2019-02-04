AlliantEg;s;1.34;22;44.25;+.09;+4.7

Aonplc;1.60;54;166.80;-.66;+14.7

BallardPw;...;...;3.43;-.04;+43.5

BkofAm;.60;11;28.88;+.50;+17.2

ConAgra;.85;12;21.67;+.27;+1.5

Costco;2.28;32;211.18;+.91;+3.7

Diebold;.40;6;4.98;+.62;+100.0

DukeEngy;3.71;22;87.82;+.04;+1.8

DukeRlty;.86;24;29.90;+.38;+15.4

Fastenal;1.72f;23;61.42;+.87;+17.5

HPInc;.64;7;22.55;+.29;+10.2

HomeDp;4.12;20;186.43;+2.06;+8.5

Idacorp;2.52;24;96.41;+.20;+3.6

Keycorp;.56;10;16.60;-.03;+12.3

LeeEnt;...;...;2.68;-.05;+27.0

MicronT;...;3;39.47;-.13;+24.4

Sensient;1.44;19;63.13;+.58;+13.0

SkyWest;.40;13;52.35;+.53;+17.7

Teradyn;.36;28;36.93;+.17;+17.7

Tuppwre;1.08m;...;27.56;+.87;-12.7

USBancrp;1.48;12;51.57;+.28;+12.8

Valhi;.08;30;3.27;-.20;+69.4

WalMart;2.08f;54;94.77;+.91;+1.7

WashFed;.80f;12;29.70;+.41;+11.2

WellsFargo;1.80f;11;49.06;+.15;+6.5

WestRck;1.82;11;38.00;-.70;+.6

ZionsBcp;1.20;14;49.01;+.72;+20.3

