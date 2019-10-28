AlliantEg s 1.42 26 52.73 -.45 +24.8

Aonplc 1.76 38 187.79 -.86 +29.2

BallardPw ... ... 5.99 +.13 +150.6

BkofAm .72 11 31.84 +.12 +29.2

ConAgra .85 18 27.30 +.38 +27.8

Costco 2.60 42 298.94 +2.44 +46.7

Diebold .40 11 9.88 +.24 +296.8

DukeEngy 3.78 23 94.10 -1.33 +9.0

DukeRlty .86 28 35.25 +.69 +36.1

Fastenal s .88 27 36.83 -.35 +40.9

HPInc .64 5 17.63 +.30 -13.8

HomeDp 5.44 24 236.80 +2.42 +37.8

Idacorp 2.68f 26 106.80 -1.12 +14.8

Keycorp .74f 11 18.38 +.18 +24.4

LeeEnt ... ... 1.81 +.04 -14.2

MicronT ... 6 48.69 +.66 +53.5

Sensient 1.56f 17 62.42 +.33 +11.8

SkyWest .48 12 59.34 +.31 +33.4

Teradyn .36 27 64.06 +.44 +104.1

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 16.82 +.52 -46.7

USBancrp 1.68f 13 57.02 +.28 +24.8

Valhi .08 17 1.88 -.03 -2.6

WalMart 2.12f 69 119.22 +.18 +28.0

WashFed .84f 14 36.56 +.11 +36.9

WellsFargo 2.04 11 51.65 +.08 +12.1

WestRck 1.82 11 38.44 +.43 +1.8

ZionsBcp 1.36 13 48.80 +.85 +19.8

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments