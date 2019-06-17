AlliantEg s 1.34 25 49.60 -.40 +17.4

Aonplc 1.60 39 188.81 -1.95 +29.9

BallardPw ... ... 3.62 -.15 +51.5

BkofAm .60 11 27.93 -.11 +13.4

ConAgra .85 16 29.34 -.54 +37.4

Costco 2.60f 40 261.43 +1.28 +28.3

Diebold .40 10 9.00 +.25 +261.4

DukeEngy 3.71 22 87.95 +.08 +1.9

DukeRlty .86 25 32.14 +.39 +24.1

Fastenal s ... 23 31.34 -.31 +19.9

HPInc .64 6 19.90 -.01 -2.7

HomeDp 5.44 21 206.98 +1.21 +20.5

Idacorp 2.52 25 102.32 -1.27 +10.0

Keycorp .56 10 16.88 -.27 +14.2

LeeEnt ... ... 2.15 -.10 +1.9

MicronT ... 3 32.43 -.23 +2.2

Sensient 1.44 20 73.53 -.85 +31.7

SkyWest .48 12 59.48 -.51 +33.8

Teradyn .36 19 44.09 +.06 +40.5

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 19.96 -.23 -36.8

USBancrp 1.48 12 51.51 -1.11 +12.7

Valhi .08 20 2.21 +.01 +14.5

WalMart 2.12f 63 109.16 +.09 +17.2

WashFed .80 13 32.67 -.41 +22.3

WellsFargo 1.80 10 45.27 -.32 -1.8

WestRck 1.82 10 35.36 -.69 -6.4

ZionsBcp 1.20 12 44.04 -.84 +8.1

