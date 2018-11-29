AlliantEg s 1.34 22 44.67 -.10 +4.8

Aon plc 1.60 53 163.68 -.31 +22.1

BallardPw ... ... 2.98 +.01 -32.4

BkofAm .60 13 28.04 -.39 -5.0

ConAgra .85 16 32.27 -.16 -14.3

Costco 2.28 32 231.00 +.66 +24.1

Diebold .40 4 3.40 -.06 -79.2

DukeEngy 3.71 22 87.60 ... +4.1

DukeRlty .86f 22 28.07 -.21 +3.2

Fastenal 1.60 24 59.26 +.19 +8.4

HPInc .64f 8 22.86 -.57 +8.8

HomeDp 4.12 19 175.66 -1.77 -7.3

Idacorp 2.52f 24 97.12 -.69 +6.3

Keycorp .56 12 18.14 -.22 -10.1

LeeEnt ... 5 2.33 -.03 -.9

MicronT ... 3 37.91 -.80 -7.8

Sensient 1.44f 20 64.99 -.12 -11.2

SkyWest .40 14 55.51 -.50 +4.5

Teradyn .36 27 35.37 -1.03 -15.5

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 37.92 +.11 -39.5

USBancrp 1.20 14 54.04 -.25 +.9

Valhi .08 19 2.14 -.04 -65.3

WalMart 2.08f 56 97.29 -.17 -1.5

WashFed .72 13 28.33 +.09 -17.3

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 54.04 -.31 -10.9

WestRck 1.82f 14 46.35 -.10 -26.7

ZionsBcp 1.04e 13 48.21 -.10 -5.2

