AlliantEgs 1.34 23 45.84 +.12 +7.6

Aonplc 1.60 51 158.73 -1.83 +18.5

BallardPw ... ... 2.85 -.02 -35.4

BkofAm .60 12 25.43 -.85 -13.9

ConAgra .85 15 30.84 -.78 -18.1

Costco 2.28 31 224.86 -8.34 +20.8

Diebold .40 3 3.10 +.24 -81.0

DukeEngy 3.71 22 89.99 +.16 +7.0

DukeRlty .86f 22 28.52 -.31 +4.8

Fastenal 1.60 22 55.25 -2.05 +1.0

HPInc .64f 7 22.93 -1.09 +9.1

HomeDp 4.12 19 172.79 -3.17 -8.8

Idacorp 2.52f 25 99.98 -.19 +9.4

Keycorp .56 11 16.73 -.38 -17.1

LeeEnt ... 5 2.18 ... -7.2

MicronT ... 3 35.31 -2.36 -14.1

Sensient 1.44f 19 60.01 -1.41 -18.0

SkyWest .40 12 49.79 -3.05 -6.2

Teradyn .36 25 32.61 -1.20 -22.1

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 34.97 -.70 -44.2

USBancrp 1.20 14 51.76 -.58 -3.4

Valhi .08 16 1.75 -.10 -71.6

WalMart 2.08f 54 93.19 -1.58 -5.6

WashFed .72 12 27.43 -.14 -19.9

WellsFargo 1.72f 12 50.26 -.83 -17.2

WestRck 1.82f 13 45.29 -.92 -28.3

ZionsBcp 1.04e 12 45.11 -.78 -11.3

