AlliantEgs 1.34 23 45.84 +.12 +7.6
Aonplc 1.60 51 158.73 -1.83 +18.5
BallardPw ... ... 2.85 -.02 -35.4
BkofAm .60 12 25.43 -.85 -13.9
ConAgra .85 15 30.84 -.78 -18.1
Costco 2.28 31 224.86 -8.34 +20.8
Diebold .40 3 3.10 +.24 -81.0
DukeEngy 3.71 22 89.99 +.16 +7.0
DukeRlty .86f 22 28.52 -.31 +4.8
Fastenal 1.60 22 55.25 -2.05 +1.0
HPInc .64f 7 22.93 -1.09 +9.1
HomeDp 4.12 19 172.79 -3.17 -8.8
Idacorp 2.52f 25 99.98 -.19 +9.4
Keycorp .56 11 16.73 -.38 -17.1
LeeEnt ... 5 2.18 ... -7.2
MicronT ... 3 35.31 -2.36 -14.1
Sensient 1.44f 19 60.01 -1.41 -18.0
SkyWest .40 12 49.79 -3.05 -6.2
Teradyn .36 25 32.61 -1.20 -22.1
Tuppwre 2.72 ... 34.97 -.70 -44.2
USBancrp 1.20 14 51.76 -.58 -3.4
Valhi .08 16 1.75 -.10 -71.6
WalMart 2.08f 54 93.19 -1.58 -5.6
WashFed .72 12 27.43 -.14 -19.9
WellsFargo 1.72f 12 50.26 -.83 -17.2
WestRck 1.82f 13 45.29 -.92 -28.3
ZionsBcp 1.04e 12 45.11 -.78 -11.3
