AlliantEgs 1.34 21 42.91 +.15 +.7
Aonplc 1.60 29 143.78 +.66 +7.3
BallardPw ... ... 3.13 +.05 -29.0
BkofAm .60f 16 31.52 +.01 +6.8
ConAgra .85 18 37.46 -.14 -.6
Costco 2.28f 32 222.72 +.69 +19.7
Diebold .40 7 6.30 -.70 -61.5
DukeEngy 3.71f 18 81.12 -.43 -3.6
DukeRlty .80 23 29.31 -.08 +7.7
Fastenal 1.60f 25 56.75 +.49 +3.8
HPInc .56f 9 23.74 +.40 +13.0
HomeDp 4.12 25 195.69 +.05 +3.3
Idacorp 2.36 23 95.17 +1.05 +4.2
Keycorp .48f 14 21.30 -.06 +5.6
LeeEnt ... 7 3.00 +.05 +27.7
MicronT ... 5 52.67 -.14 +28.1
Sensient 1.32 23 68.56 -.13 -6.3
SkyWest .40 17 59.55 +.25 +12.1
Teradyn .36 34 43.98 +.23 +5.0
Tuppwre 2.72 ... 35.88 -1.15 -42.8
USBancrp 1.20 14 52.93 +.02 -1.2
Valhi .08 47 5.15 +.03 -16.5
WalMart 2.08f 21 89.67 +.07 -9.2
WashFed .72f 15 33.80 +.15 -1.3
WellsFargo 1.72f 14 58.89 +.06 -2.9
WestRck 1.72 17 56.29 +.47 -10.9
ZionsBcp 1.20e 16 53.23 -.11 +4.7
