AlliantEg s 1.42 26 52.75 -.64 +24.9

Aonplc 1.76 41 200.48 +.90 +37.9

BallardPw ... ... 6.88 +.17 +187.9

BkofAm .72 12 33.47 +.29 +35.8

ConAgra .85 19 28.85 +.12 +35.1

Costco 2.60 42 299.05 -.26 +46.8

Diebold .40 9 7.95 +.56 +219.3

DukeEngy 3.78 22 87.60 +.46 +1.5

DukeRlty .86 27 34.51 -.12 +33.2

Fastenal s .88 27 36.07 +.36 +38.0

HPInc .70f 6 20.15 +.21 -1.5

HomeDp 5.44 22 218.40 +.37 +27.1

Idacorp 2.68f 26 104.65 -1.00 +12.5

Keycorp .74 11 19.42 +.16 +31.4

LeeEnt ... ... 1.86 +.02 -11.8

MicronT ... 6 47.52 +1.65 +49.8

Sensient 1.56f 17 63.71 +1.23 +14.1

SkyWest .48 12 63.84 +2.15 +43.6

Teradyn .36 27 63.59 +1.63 +102.6

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 8.83 +.28 -72.0

USBancrp 1.68f 14 59.82 -.23 +30.9

Valhi .08 19 2.05 +.11 +6.2

WalMart 2.12f 68 118.92 -.44 +27.7

WashFed .84 14 36.96 +.43 +38.4

WellsFargo 2.04 12 54.21 -.07 +17.6

WestRck 1.86f 12 39.74 +.93 +5.2

ZionsBcp 1.36 13 50.17 +.21 +23.1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments