AlliantEg s 1.42 26 51.93 +.28 +22.9

Aonplc 1.76f 39 191.12 +.24 +31.5

BallardPw ... ... 5.64 +.14 +136.0

BkofAm .72f 11 30.13 -.04 +22.3

ConAgra .85 20 30.44 +.57 +42.5

Costco 2.60 41 288.69 -3.21 +41.7

Diebold .40 15 13.45 +.08 +440.2

DukeEngy 3.78f 23 93.12 -.78 +7.9

DukeRlty .86 26 32.93 +.67 +27.1

Fastenal s ... 25 33.46 -.18 +28.0

HPInc .64 6 18.87 -.21 -7.8

HomeDp 5.44 23 230.99 -2.99 +34.4

Idacorp 2.52 27 108.12 -.77 +16.2

Keycorp .74f 11 18.34 +.07 +24.1

LeeEnt ... ... 2.19 +.05 +3.8

MicronT ... 6 50.15 -.35 +58.1

Sensient 1.44 19 68.78 -.86 +23.2

SkyWest .48 12 59.51 -2.71 +33.8

Teradyn .36 24 57.94 +.10 +84.6

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 16.06 +.15 -49.1

USBancrp 1.48 13 55.86 -.22 +22.2

Valhi .08 20 2.18 -.05 +13.0

WalMart 2.12f 66 115.57 -1.86 +24.1

WashFed .84f 15 38.14 +.19 +42.8

WellsFargo 2.04f 11 48.98 +.06 +6.3

WestRck 1.82 11 37.92 -1.17 +.4

ZionsBcp 1.36f 12 45.18 +.41 +10.9

