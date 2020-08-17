local interest

AlliantEgs;1.52;27;53.90;+.13;-1.5
BallardPw;...;...;15.54;+1.17;+116.4
BkofAm;.72;9;25.90;-.57;-26.5
ConAgra;.85;25;38.05;+.27;+11.1
Costco;2.80f;48;339.96;+3.68;+15.7
Diebold;...;9;8.15;-.53;-22.8
DukeEngy;3.86f;20;82.60;+.45;-9.4
DukeRlty;.94;30;38.71;+.82;+11.7
Fastenal;1.00;36;48.24;+.25;+30.6
HPInc;.70;6;17.95;-.23;-12.7
HomeDp;6.00;29;288.24;+7.69;+32.0
Idacorp;2.68;21;86.96;-.98;-18.6
Keycorp;.74;7;12.44;-.31;-38.5
LeeEnt;...;...;1.01;+.01;-28.9
MicronT;...;5;45.22;-.38;-15.9
Sensient;1.56;15;54.93;+.34;-16.9
SkyWest;.56f;6;30.76;-.80;-52.4
Teradyn;.40;39;91.98;+1.92;+34.9
Tuppwre;1.08;...;14.18;+.38;+65.3
USBancrp;1.68;9;36.93;-.85;-37.7
WalMart;2.16f;78;135.60;+3.00;+14.1
WashFed;.88;10;24.51;-.20;-33.1
WellsFargo;.40m;5;24.47;-.83;-54.5
WestRck;.80;9;29.76;-.53;-30.6
ZionsBcp;1.36;9;33.88;-.61;-34.7
