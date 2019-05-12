STEM scholarships

A ceremony was held earlier this month to recognize 2019 high school graduates who received a College of Southern Idaho STEM scholarship.

TWIN FALLS – The College of Southern Idaho Foundation and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Department co-hosted a signing ceremony on May 1. The ceremony was held to recognize 2019 high school graduates who received a College of Southern Idaho STEM scholarship. Each scholarship recipient plans to major in a STEM-related field and will begin classes during the fall 2019 semester.

Recipients of the scholarships include:

  • Salman Ali, Canyon Ridge HS, Chemistry Major
  • Naile Ramirez, Wendell HS, Biology/Chemistry Major
  • Elley Folks, Xavier HS, Biology Major
  • Manuel Dominguez-Diaz, Canyon Ridge HS, Computer Science Major
  • Mauricio Velazquez Colin, Buhl HS, Engineering Major
  • Ibrahim AlJanabi, Canyon Ridge HS, Biology
  • Major

