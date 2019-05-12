TWIN FALLS – The College of Southern Idaho Foundation and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Department co-hosted a signing ceremony on May 1. The ceremony was held to recognize 2019 high school graduates who received a College of Southern Idaho STEM scholarship. Each scholarship recipient plans to major in a STEM-related field and will begin classes during the fall 2019 semester.
Recipients of the scholarships include:
- Salman Ali, Canyon Ridge HS, Chemistry Major
- Naile Ramirez, Wendell HS, Biology/Chemistry Major
- Elley Folks, Xavier HS, Biology Major
- Manuel Dominguez-Diaz, Canyon Ridge HS, Computer Science Major
- Mauricio Velazquez Colin, Buhl HS, Engineering Major
- Ibrahim AlJanabi, Canyon Ridge HS, Biology
- Major
