Local Eats: Love at first slurp. New ramen bar opens in Twin Falls

Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar

Location: 1239 Pole Line Road E. Suite 301B

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Menu: Authentic Japanese cuisine. Menu includes ramen, sushi and boba.

Price range: $4 to $14.95

Why we love them:

Eating salty, store-bought ramen in a college dorm room because you have $.99 in your bank account seems to be a universal experience.

Twin Falls newest restaurant, Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar, takes that classic comfort dish to a whole new level.

“Here? I guarantee no one else has better ramen than us,” manager Stephanie Nguyen said.

As a previous ramen connoisseur, I think the flavors were unique and complex. The Japanese influences can be seen throughout the building.

When you walk in, everyone greets you with the phrase “Irasshaimase!” meaning welcome to the store. And when you leave, they say “Arigatogozaimasu,” a polite way to say thank you.

One of the walls has a large portrait of a geisha, a traditional female Japanese entertainer. The woman is eating a bowl of ramen, opposite an ocean scene with an octopus and finally scenic cherry blossoms.

The painting was done by two artists from Great Falls, Montana, Nguyen’s hometown.

Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar has two other locations, Boise and Bismark, North Dakota.

The Twin Falls location held its grand opening on April 14. The business has 41 employees and Nguyen hopes to add more in the future. She said evenings have been packed.

“We try to make it as relaxing as possible and have unique food that they can’t find anywhere else in Twin Falls,” she said.

Ramen newbie, Times-News photographer Pat Sutphin tried the spicy beef ramen, galaxy boba and pork bun. Here are his thoughts:

“As the server approaches, delicately balancing bowls of bliss atop a tray, the first thing that hits you is the smell,” Sutphin said. “An aroma of pork, garlic and spice wafts over and entices your senses.

“That’s when you see the spicy ramen.

“A colorful bowl filled to the brim with fresh ingredients. A savory broth of pork and a subtle spice that builds with each passing moment as the chili paste soaks into the liquid.

“Bamboo shoots absorb the flavor of the broth, adding a crunchy element to each bite. On the side sits two eggs, both marinated with the flavors of the pork. If you’re not an egg lover you may like these, for they add another texture to the dish without an overwhelming essence of eggs.

“Then there are the noodles. Unlike the microwave noodles we’ve come to know from our college days, these are not an explosion of salt, making diluted seasoning.

“Instead, these offer the satisfying slurp one wants from ramen without creating the desire to check your blood sodium level.

“If the heat of the spicy ramen becomes too much, a galaxy tea boba can help. The chia seeds offer a pleasant crunch and the jasmine green tea shines through nicely without overpowering the sweet flavors of the drink.

“For those looking to expand their authentic culinary experience further, a pork bun is a great addition to any meal.

“An airy bun encloses pork chashu, cucumber and cabbage slaw. The cucumber adds a refreshing crunch to each bite, and the Kewpie mayo and eel sauce mixture elevates the flavor of the fish.

“Unlike the spicy ramen, which has bold flavors and numerous components fighting for your attention, the pork bun is a simplified fish that emphasizes its star ingredient — the pork.”

