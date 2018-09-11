TWIN FALLS — Three local companies made Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Ranking 3,050 on the list was Nifty Marketing, an advertising and marketing firm in Burley. It grew 132 percent in three years and had revenue of $3.6 million in 2017. The company has 25 employees and was founded in 2009, according to Inc. Nifty Marketing previously ranked No. 1,958 in 2016.

Wright Physical Therapy of Twin Falls ranked 4,598 with three-year growth of 70 percent and 2017 revenue of $5.6 million. The company has 47 employees and was founded in 2008, the magazine reported.

Finally, Giltner Logistic Services ranked 4,864 with three-year growth of 61 percent and 2017 revenue of $143.1 million. Giltner employs 130 people and was founded in 2000, the magazine reported. It previously ranked No. 1,711.

