Local agents attend DC health care conference

Southern Idaho Health Association members attended the National Association of Health Underwriters’ 30th Annual Capitol Conference on February 24-25 in Washington, D.C.
The theme of the meeting was “Roadmap to Reform.” Over 800 health insurance professionals from across the country addressed this topic by discussing the current and future climate of the health insurance market.
Local agents had the opportunity to learn more about health care reform and its impact on consumers, as well as to communicate the role of the agent and brokers to Congress.
Capitol Conference guest speakers included key health care policymakers and leaders who addressed the future of health reform under the current administration. Other presentations addressed the power and value of advocacy, cutting health care costs in Congress, understanding health insurance from the small-business perspective, Medicare challenges and the importance of compliance.
“It is important that we continue to provide our members with the tools they need to stay informed about health reform and what has been implemented, while also giving them a voice to have an impact on regulations that have yet to be made,” said NAHU CEO Janet Trautwein. “We are educating agents and brokers, so they know what to expect and how to best prepare and assist their clients.”
“Every year, our members look forward to engaging in an open discussion about healthcare reform with their legislators,” said NAHU President Rusty Rice. “We believe there is a critical need to ensure that the healthcare delivery system is solvent, accessible and efficient. NAHU’s Capitol Conference gives us the tools we need to help our clients access the coverage they deserve at a price they can afford.”
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents more than 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans.
