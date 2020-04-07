Local agents attend DC health care conference

Southern Idaho Health Association members attended the National Association of Health Underwriters’ 30th Annual Capitol Conference on February 24-25 in Washington, D.C.

The theme of the meeting was “Roadmap to Reform.” Over 800 health insurance professionals from across the country addressed this topic by discussing the current and future climate of the health insurance market.

Local agents had the opportunity to learn more about health care reform and its impact on consumers, as well as to communicate the role of the agent and brokers to Congress.

Capitol Conference guest speakers included key health care policymakers and leaders who addressed the future of health reform under the current administration. Other presentations addressed the power and value of advocacy, cutting health care costs in Congress, understanding health insurance from the small-business perspective, Medicare challenges and the importance of compliance.