The Republican lieutenant governor of Idaho and a Democrat who served in the state Legislature are facing off for the governor's seat.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little, a rancher from Emmett, has served as Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's second in command since 2009. He was first appointed to the State Senate in 2001.
Paulette Jordan, a business development strategist who previously served on the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council, was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives from 2014 to 2018.
