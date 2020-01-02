Little asks agencies to cut budgets, spares education

State agencies were asked to cut budgets as officials prepare for slowed revenue growth.
Gov. Brad Little sent state agencies a memo on Oct. 29 ordering a “spending reset.” The memo asked agencies to cut their budgets by 1% in the current 2020 fiscal year and include a base reduction of 2% for the 2021 fiscal year.
“The goal is to better align state spending growth with anticipated state revenue growth in the coming years, to ensure the state fulfills its Constitutional requirement for a balanced budget,” wrote Little’s Chief of Staff Zach Hague in the memo.
In September, agencies submitted about $4 billion in budget requests for the 2021 budget. But the total budget requests, including changes to the current 2020 budget, exceeded projected revenues from between $58 million to $90 million.
Revenue forecasts are built on previous years' tax collections. Lawmakers passed legislation in 2018, however, matching Idaho’s tax code with recent federal changes and included certain income tax cuts that made budget projections difficult.
Little cautioned state officials in April and again in August about potential cuts before releasing the October memo.
“We expect revenue growth to continue, though at a slower pace than previously anticipated,” the memo stated. “The time to prepare for the inevitable economic slowdown is now — when times are good.”
At a recent town hall in Twin Falls, House Revenue and Taxation Vice Chair Clark Kauffman echoed Little, saying revenues were still growing, even if they were below projections.
The economy is “still robust,” Kauffman said.
Public education was not affected by the budget cuts, although continued investments are not guaranteed, the memo said.
“Governor Little’s #1 priority is education," the memo said. "He has said it's our moral and Constitutional obligation to ensure Idaho students are prepared for a lifetime of learning and eventual careers.”
The state budget runs from July 1 to June 30. Agencies prepare their budgets approximately 18 months prior to the fiscal year in which they are slated to be implemented. For example, work began in July 2018 and ran through August 2018 for the current budget — which took effect on July 1, 2019.
Agencies work with budget analysts on the details of their proposal and submit them each September to the Division of Financial Management and the Legislative Services Office. Those offices then work with the governor to consider the requests, and the governor presents their official recommendations during the State of the State Address on the first day of the legislative session.
The budget is then moved into the Legislature. Agencies present their requests to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC), and the committee then refines the budget to fulfill the Constitutional obligation of a balanced budget. Once a bill is approved by JFAC, the House, Senate and governor must all approve it before it is passed.
The budget process, however, does not end with the passage. The Legislature may continue to adjust the current budget through supplemental budgets. The governor may also order adjustments if revenues do not meet budget assumptions.
