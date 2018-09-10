Lisa Paulos - Stratus Communication
Lisa Paulos (Collins) is a force in our community. As a part of Stratus Global Partners, she has created Stratus Communication and brought the ability for companies to advertise regionally and nationwide. Her fun-loving personality draws people in and her professionalism is unmatched. She has helped numerous business, non-profits, and charities promote their events and sales during her time at Stratus. Not only does she take pride in her work but she does everything she can to ensure her clients are happy and taken care of. Clients will praise her work and speak so highly of a job well done. Those who work with Lisa always recommend her to other. She is a fantastic businesswoman and an outstanding person.
