Lisa Paulos

Lisa Paulos

 Courtesy photo

Lisa Paulos - Stratus Communication

Lisa Paulos (Collins) is a force in our community. As a part of Stratus Global Partners, she has created Stratus Communication and brought the ability for companies to advertise regionally and nationwide. Her fun-loving personality draws people in and her professionalism is unmatched. She has helped numerous business, non-profits, and charities promote their events and sales during her time at Stratus. Not only does she take pride in her work but she does everything she can to ensure her clients are happy and taken care of. Clients will praise her work and speak so highly of a job well done. Those who work with Lisa always recommend her to other. She is a fantastic businesswoman and an outstanding person.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments