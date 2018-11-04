Linda Wright Hartgen

What are the most important issues to you?
Aside from both ballot propositions, Wright Hartgen would like to see Idaho continue its commitment to shift the salary ladder for education. She also wants to do more to help prevent bullying, which is affecting suicide rates among school-aged children, she said.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
"I'm not really for Proposition 1," Wright Hartgen said. "Horse racing is already legal. I just don't think we need gambling in our state."
If it passes, it could open the door for other forms of gambling, she said.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
While she hasn't been a proponent of it, Wright Hartgen is certain it will pass and she is ready to come up with a plan to make it work for Idaho.
"I just don't believe in a free ride for everyone," she said.
She'd like to see the recipients have more of an ownership into it so it isn't a socialist program.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I come with a lot of experience with the public and with people with many walks of life," Wright Hartgen said.
She promotes herself as a common-sense conservative Republican and a woman of faith. Wright Hartgen said she doesn't let anyone tell her how to vote, not even her husband.
She'll also be able to hit-the-ground running better than any other candidate because she once filled the seat for her husband for five weeks while he was ill in 2016.
"I'm a people person," Wright Hartgen said. "I'm not quite as outspoken as my husband."
How should Idaho manage its growth?
The state needs to keep looking 10, 15 and 20 years ahead, with a new 10-year plan in front of the state and cities at all times. Wright Hartgen said she believes Idaho is doing a good job to control its growth in business while staying ahead on roads and water infrastructure. While growth presents issues, more tax dollars will help, she said.
