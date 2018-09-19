Linda Watkins - Executive Director: Twin Falls Education Foundation
What an honor it is to nominate Linda, aka my mom! She is a woman who is always willing to give back to her community and brings so much energy to every project and event that she puts together. She goes above and beyond for any organization, or individual, that reaches out to her. She makes each person that crosses her path feel valued and heard and is able to see beyond the 'business' level, to the human level, which makes all of her interactions more meaningful. Her three passions are children, education, and her community and she has made huge strides to make Twin Falls the best it can be. Her commitment to educators is something that is unparalleled, as she knows all the sacrifices they make and how hard they work. With her introduction of the Teacher of the Month program and the creation of the Red Apple Gala, she is constantly working to make sure educators are recognized for their service. She was also instrumental in bringing funds to expand our school system, helping to get new elementary, middle and high schools, which has made for an elevated educational experience for thousands of children. It has also made for a fun cross-town high school rivalry! She brought the Cow P.I.E. challenge to Twin Falls, which has brought so many people together to celebrate community and raise funds for various organizations. Her work on the Idaho Community Foundation has also brought Twin Falls to the forefront as a leader in the education sector. She sees the growth in the community and wants to make sure we have a voice as the state makes decisions on our future. She also understands the role of technology in our children's future, which is why she is constantly applying for tech grants to get the latest and greatest tools in our classrooms. There is no one in Twin Falls who works harder for our kids and our educators, and her work will continue to pay dividends for many years to come. She is selfless, hardworking, and kind, and Twin Falls is lucky to have such an amazing woman working for their community. If you have had the pleasure of meeting her, none of this will come as a surprise. She probably greeted you with a smile and a hug and left you with a feeling of joy and hope. We are all lucky to know Linda!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.