BUHL — Linda Carol Blanchard, 76, of Buhl, passed away May 29, 2023, in Casa Grande, Ariz. A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 am, at the LDS Stake Center, 840 West Midway Street, Filer, Idaho, 83328.
