Linda Brugger, on 2029
Linda Brugger poses for a portrait Dec. 26 at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum in Twin Falls.

 PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

One retired woman would like to stronger civic and social clubs in the community.

“My desire is always to build community and a sense of place,” said Linda Brugger.

Brugger’s grandest dream is to create a museum district that would protect the treasures of Twin Falls County.

“I envision a building that would combine art, history, natural history, science and technology with an area for a children’s museum that would collaborate with all the other collections to bring learning to youngsters,” she said. “I envision off-site areas which are funded for specialized exhibits like the school at Curry Crossing, which already has a start on a wonderful collection on early rural/agricultural living.”

Such campuses could display exhibits of more recent Twin Falls County history, she said.

While much of the work can — and should — be done by volunteers, Brugger said, a taxing district would provide stable funding for the infrastructure and salaried museum professionals to ensure exhibits that would attract visitors in significant numbers to make them a tourist destination.

“I would love to see a resurgence of civic and social clubs and organizations that bring people out of isolation and into the community. This would include multi-generational activities that would mentor the young(er) and engage with the wisdom of the elder.”

— Mychel Matthews

