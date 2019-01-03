One retired woman would like to stronger civic and social clubs in the community.
“My desire is always to build community and a sense of place,” said Linda Brugger.
Brugger’s grandest dream is to create a museum district that would protect the treasures of Twin Falls County.
“I envision a building that would combine art, history, natural history, science and technology with an area for a children’s museum that would collaborate with all the other collections to bring learning to youngsters,” she said. “I envision off-site areas which are funded for specialized exhibits like the school at Curry Crossing, which already has a start on a wonderful collection on early rural/agricultural living.”
Such campuses could display exhibits of more recent Twin Falls County history, she said.
While much of the work can — and should — be done by volunteers, Brugger said, a taxing district would provide stable funding for the infrastructure and salaried museum professionals to ensure exhibits that would attract visitors in significant numbers to make them a tourist destination.
“I would love to see a resurgence of civic and social clubs and organizations that bring people out of isolation and into the community. This would include multi-generational activities that would mentor the young(er) and engage with the wisdom of the elder.”
— Mychel Matthews
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.