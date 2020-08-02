Lincoln County - Population 3,890
Law enforcement includes: Shoshone Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Shoshone Police Department numbers not reported.
Most Common offenses
Destruction of property: 32 reported, 3 cleared
Simple assault: 26 reported, 6 cleared
Aggravated assault: 19 reported, 4 cleared
Larceny/theft: 16 reported, 2 cleared
Drug/Narcotics: 15 reported, 12 cleared
DUI 15 arrests
Total offenses - 5 year trend
2015: 187
2016: 143
2017: 46 (Lincoln County Sheriff did not report that year)
2018: 180
2019: 150 (Shoshone Police did not report this year)
