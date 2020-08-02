You have permission to edit this article.
Lincoln County
Lincoln County

Lincoln County - Population 3,890

Law enforcement includes: Shoshone Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Shoshone Police Department numbers not reported.

Most Common offenses

Destruction of property: 32 reported, 3 cleared

Simple assault: 26 reported, 6 cleared

Aggravated assault: 19 reported, 4 cleared

Larceny/theft: 16 reported, 2 cleared

Drug/Narcotics: 15 reported, 12 cleared

DUI 15 arrests

Total offenses - 5 year trend

2015: 187

2016: 143

2017: 46 (Lincoln County Sheriff did not report that year)

2018: 180

2019: 150 (Shoshone Police did not report this year)

