Dietrich

Mayor

  • Don Heiken
  • Deborah Moon

City Council Race 1

  • Robert Jaurequi
  • John Howard
  • Taylor Perkins

City Council Race 2

  • Boyd King (write in)

School Board Zone 2

  • Valarie Varadi
  • Max Auker
  • Dolly Power

School Board Zone 4

  • Justin Starr Olsen

School Board Zone 5

  • Perry Van Tassell
  • Scott Zimmar

Fire District 3

  • None

Richfield

Mayor

  • Tom Naylor
  • Charlotte Shephard
  • Alvin Garret

City Council (vote for two)

  • Leav’en Hatch
  • Annie West
  • Mitch Henson

School Board Zone 2

  • Delbert Tree

School Board Zone 3

  • Amber Riley-Moore

Fire District 2

  • Brandon Hughes

Shoshone

City Council Race 1

  • Raymond Alexander
  • Jodi Waite
  • Algeberta Gage

City Council Race 2

  • Dale Sluder

City Council Race 3

  • Mike Wallace

School Board Zone 2

  • None

School Board Zone 3

  • Anthony Bozzuto

School Board Zone 4

  • Oscar Rodriguez

Fire District 1

  • None

Fire District 2

  • Keo Kelley

Minidoka

School Board Zone 2

  • Russell Suchan

