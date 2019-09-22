Dietrich
Mayor
- Don Heiken
- Deborah Moon
City Council Race 1
- Robert Jaurequi
- John Howard
- Taylor Perkins
City Council Race 2
- Boyd King (write in)
School Board Zone 2
- Valarie Varadi
- Max Auker
- Dolly Power
School Board Zone 4
- Justin Starr Olsen
School Board Zone 5
- Perry Van Tassell
- Scott Zimmar
Fire District 3
- None
Richfield
Mayor
- Tom Naylor
- Charlotte Shephard
- Alvin Garret
City Council (vote for two)
- Leav’en Hatch
- Annie West
- Mitch Henson
School Board Zone 2
- Delbert Tree
School Board Zone 3
- Amber Riley-Moore
Fire District 2
- Brandon Hughes
Shoshone
City Council Race 1
- Raymond Alexander
- Jodi Waite
- Algeberta Gage
City Council Race 2
- Dale Sluder
City Council Race 3
- Mike Wallace
School Board Zone 2
- None
School Board Zone 3
- Anthony Bozzuto
School Board Zone 4
- Oscar Rodriguez
Fire District 1
- None
Fire District 2
- Keo Kelley
Minidoka
School Board Zone 2
- Russell Suchan
