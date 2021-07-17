Lincoln County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office decreased by 20% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.

The agency reported 120 offenses in the county of 3,920 people. This continues a three-year downward trend after 180 offenses were reported in the county in 2018.

Number of total offenses reported over the last five years

2016 143

2017 46

2018 180

2019 150

2020 120

Number of total arrests over the last five years

2016 98

2017 21

2018 118

2019 52

2020 50

Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020

Simple assault offenses 27

Drug offenses 22

Destruction of property offenses 20

Drug equipment offenses 17

Larceny/theft offenses 13

