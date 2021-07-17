Lincoln County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office decreased by 20% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.
The agency reported 120 offenses in the county of 3,920 people. This continues a three-year downward trend after 180 offenses were reported in the county in 2018.
Number of total offenses reported over the last five years
2016 143
2017 46
2018 180
2019 150
2020 120
Number of total arrests over the last five years
2016 98
2017 21
2018 118
2019 52
2020 50
Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020
Simple assault offenses 27
Drug offenses 22
Destruction of property offenses 20
Drug equipment offenses 17
Larceny/theft offenses 13