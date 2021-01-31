‘Like my heart was trying to tear through my rib cage.’ Idahoans describe long COVID

At least once or twice a day, a patient will say they wish people who rebel against COVID-19 safety guidelines would get a glimpse at what it’s like for patients there, he said.

“Especially since the vaccine is here and being distributed, all of us are hoping that the acute numbers will start to fall within the next several months,” Roser said in a mid-December interview. “Then, we’re going to be left with these people who have the residual effects of the disease.”

‘FELT LIKE MY HEART WAS TRYING TO TEAR THROUGH MY RIB CAGE.’

Travis Smith was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 25. The 30-year-old man was working in an Idaho Falls bank, and a coworker went home with a severe headache.

Two days later, watching “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in a movie theater with his wife, Smith noticed what felt like allergies — a little sneeze, a little cough. He took some NyQuil at home and went to bed. When he woke up in the morning, it felt as though a bus had been running him over all night, he said.

Smith and two of his coworkers had COVID-19. For the next two weeks, they isolated at home and kept each other company with group texts. Smith had fevers and body aches. He would get dizzy standing up. He was so tired he slept all day.