You might call it Idaho’s version of NASCAR.
It’s the Idaho Regatta—three days of the fastest inboard circle boat racing in the United States.
Held every year on the Snake River in Burley the last full weekend of June, the event organized by the non-profit Burley Regatta Committee features 10 classes.
That includes K Racing Runabouts, Super Stocks, Pro Stocks, Crackerboxes, comp jets, Grand Nationals, Sportsman E and GPS 95. There also will be amateur flat bottom and nostalgic jet boat classes for those who want to try their hand at racing.
The 44th annual Idaho Regatta will be held Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30.
Spectators will get a thrill as the power boaters turn the normally placid river into a race track, competing for thousands of dollars in cash prizes and a chance to compete at the American Power Boat Association Western Divisional Championships.
Oh, and they’re also competing for a mink coat donated annually as a prize by Lee Moyle, who helped found the regatta when not tending to the Don and Lee Moyle Mink Farm.
Competitors come from around the country, but an extraordinary number come from Logan and other parts of northern Utah because the regatta on the river gives them an experience not as easily replicated in their backyard, said Committee Chairman Louis Schindler.
Conditions are perfect when there’s no wind creating waves. Choppy water can be tough, according to 25-year-old racer Samantha Macdonald, who stands out in a male-dominated sport.
The name regatta comes from a Venetian word meaning “contest.” Sailboats and rowing crews took center stage before the power boats got involved.
The event is the most exciting thing to hit the central Idaho portion of the Snake River since Evel Knievel attempted to rocket across the Snake River Canyon on a Skycycle—a steam-powered rocket—in 1974.
Up to 1,500 spectators line the River’s Edge Golf Club to watch the action.
It’s a sight to behold with lightning fast boats racing 145 miles per hour, sometimes edging out others by a mere foot. Some become airborne as they go full throttle ahead. And, yes, some occasionally crash, with dive teams ready to jump in the water when they do.
“Definitely one of the highlights of my summer,” said faithful spectator Chris Walquist.
The 2017 regatta was canceled due to high water. And last year’s regatta drew only 38 boats—low compared to past years. But the weather last year was ideal and organizers hope the number of competitors will rebound this year.
• This year’s regatta will kick off from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, with the “Show and Shine” Fish Fry on the Square in Rupert. Just $10 buys a plate of fish, a baked potato, salad and cookie. There will also be pizza and beer and other food for purchase, as well as entertainment.
Proceeds benefit the Historic Wilson Theatre Restoration project.
Racers will be on hand to show off their boats while registering for the races at Doc’s Pizza, 514 6th St.
• A Boat Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, with plenty of boat floats and candy tossing. Boaters will then move to the race site to test and tune their boats from noon to 3:30 p.m. There’ll be Grudge Matches and a Vintage Jet Class Race that evening.
• The regular races kick off following the singing of the National Anthem at 9:50 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Races will take place from 10:05 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a Flat-bottom Grand Prix Shootout included.
An Awards Ceremony and Banquet will be held on Sunday following the conclusion of the racing.
Spectator tickets go on sale June 1. Visit the Idaho Regatta Facebook page for the Ultimate Regatta Giveaway and updates.
On-site camping is available on a first- come first serve basis, with reservations available at www.idahoregatta.org.
Questions? Visit www.idahoregatta.org or call Louis Schindler at 760-831-2325.
