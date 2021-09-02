Lightning delays Boise State-UCF game

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather made yet another season opener in Florida very interesting for the Boise State football team.

About an hour before kickoff of Thursday’s season opener at UCF, lightning struck within 8 miles of the Bounce House in Orlando, forcing the stadium to be cleared.

A spokesperson for UCF said the teams couldn’t begin to warm up on the field until 30 minutes after the most recent lightning strike within 8 miles of the stadium. Kickoff was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time, but was pushed back several times and fianlly started about two hours late.

In 2019, Boise State’s scheduled season opener against Florida State at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville was moved to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian.

At the top of the fourth quarter, Boise State was trailing 30-24.

Below is highlights of the game as of press time. See the full results at Magicvalley.com.

Scoring summary

First quarter