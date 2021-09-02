Lightning delays Boise State-UCF game

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather made yet another season opener in Florida very interesting for the Boise State football team.
About an hour before kickoff of Thursday’s season opener at UCF, lightning struck within 8 miles of the Bounce House in Orlando, forcing the stadium to be cleared.
A spokesperson for UCF said the teams couldn’t begin to warm up on the field until 30 minutes after the most recent lightning strike within 8 miles of the stadium. Kickoff was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time, but was pushed back several times and fianlly started about two hours late.
In 2019, Boise State’s scheduled season opener against Florida State at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville was moved to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian.
At the top of the fourth quarter, Boise State was trailing 30-24.
Below is highlights of the game as of press time. See the full results at Magicvalley.com.
Scoring summary
First quarter
BSU — Tyric LeBeauf 100-yard interception return (Jonah Dalmas kick), 9:58. Key plays: UCF was moving the ball quickly on its opening drive, getting down to the BSU 8-yard line on a 23-yard scramble from quarterback Dillon Gabriel. But the very next play, LeBeauf jumped the rout and grabbed an interception to switch the momentum. Boise State 7, UCF 0
BSU — Andrew Van Buren 3 run (Dalmas kick), 4:00. Key plays: Boise State had five plays of 11 or more yards on this drive, including a 22-yard run on Van Buren’s first carry of the game to get the Broncos to the UCF 3. Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards, 3:46. Boise State 14, UCF 0
Second quarter
BSU — Khalil Shakir 19 pass from Hank Bachmeier (Dalmas kick), 12:50. Key plays: On third-and-2 from the UCF 31, Shakir breaks off a 7-yard run for the first down. The Broncos later get a 10-yard reception from Bachmeier to Octavius Evans on second-and-15 from the UCF 19. Drive: 12 plays, 73 yards, 4:17. Boise State 21, UCF 0
UCF — Alec Holler 23 pass from Dillon Gabriel (Daniel Obarski kick), 11:23. Key plays: The Knights took advantage of three explosive plays on this drive, including a 30-yard run from Isaiah Bowser on the first play and a 22-yard run by Gabriel. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:27. Boise State 21, UCF 7
BSU — Dalmas 31 field goal, 5:06. Key plays: The Broncos converted on third-and-11 (Bachmeier 10-yard pass to Billy Bowens) and fourth-and-1 (Van Buren 3-yard run) on this drive. Drive: 9 plays, 32 yards, 3:35. Boise State 24, UCF 7
UCF — Titus Mokiao-Atimalala 8 pass from Gabriel (Obarski kick), :06. Key plays: Gabriel completed back-to-back passes of 31 and 28 yards to get to the BSU 16. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 1:21. Boise State 24, UCF 14
Third quarter
UCF — Brandon Johnson 3 pass from Gabriel (Obarski kick), 11:37. Key play: The Knights reached the BSU 15 on a 47-yard bomb from Gabriel to Jaylon Robinson, who reeled in the football with his fingertips. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:17. Boise State 24, UCF 21
UCF — Jaylon Robinson 21 pass from Gabriel (Obarski kick), :56. Key play: After getting sacked for a 5-yard loss by Boise State’s Isaiah Bagnah, Gabriel throws a 26-yard completion to Isaiah Bowser to regain the momentum. Bowser also rushed for 23 yards on four carries on the drive. Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards, 4:24. UCF 28, Boise State 24
Fourth quarter
UCF — Safety, 14:55. Key play: The Broncos went three-and-out to end the third quarter and made matters worse when Daniel Cantrell’s snap went over punter Joel Velazquez’s head on fourth-and-12 at the start of the fourth quarter. UCF 30, Boise State 24
News & Notes
BSU’s Holani, Holomalia-Gonzalez out
Boise State will open the season without starting running back George Holani, a spokesperson for the team announced shortly before kickoff.
Holani made the trip and was on the field for warmups, but he was limited in practice this week and won’t play.
Holani missed much of last season after suffering a knee injury at Air Force, but he was healthy this spring and earned rave reviews from the coaches during fall camp.
That likely means Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio will carry the load against UCF. The Broncos can also turn to 240-pound senior Andrew Van Buren, who filled in for Holani last season and led the Mountain West with eight rushing touchdowns.
Backup center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez is also out. Donte Harrington, a sixth-year senior, will get the start at center.
Boise State doesn’t have any players missing the game because of positive COVID-19 tests, the program announced.
Quick hits
The Broncos wore white jerseys, orange pants and white helmets. ... Team captains Khalil Shakir and Kekaula Kaniho were joined by Riley Smith and Riley Whimpey as game captains. ... UCF won the coin toss and deferred. ... Boise State was led onto the field by long snapper Daniel Cantrell, who carried the Dan Paul Hammer, which was specially crafted by his father. ... OL John Ojukwu carried the American flag and DT Scott Matlock carried the Bleed Blue flag.