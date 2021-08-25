Lighthouse Christian Lions

Head Coach: John Silvers, 1st year

Record: 8-3

Playoffs: Lost to Raft River 66-22 in semifinals

Number of expected players on the team?

20-25

Number of returning players from last season?

15

How is the team different from last year?

Younger players in skill positions, bigger Offensive and Defensive lineman up front.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Establishing our run game. We’re still going to pass the ball, but we are going to have a more balanced attack with our ground game helping to open up our passing game.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?