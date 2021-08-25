Lighthouse Christian Lions

Head Coach: John Silvers, 1st year
Record: 8-3
Playoffs: Lost to Raft River 66-22 in semifinals
Number of expected players on the team?
20-25
Number of returning players from last season?
15
How is the team different from last year?
Younger players in skill positions, bigger Offensive and Defensive lineman up front.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
Establishing our run game. We’re still going to pass the ball, but we are going to have a more balanced attack with our ground game helping to open up our passing game.
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
Biggest adjustment will be our quarterback play. Last 3 seasons Collin Holloway has thrown for 2,000+ yards. Without him we are going to have to change it up at that position. We’re going to run a bit more and focus on developing our QB’s passing and running attack.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Clay Silva, Jack Dejong, Walker Goettle, Case Van Leeuwen
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Keeping our composure is going to be key. We are young in a couple key positions and making sure we plan well and are prepared each week will help us.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
Strength: Speed at our skill positions. We will be very hard to match up with across the board on offense.
Weakness: Young players in key roles, but like I said earlier with good planning and preparation I think we will be able to be successful.