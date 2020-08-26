Lighthouse Christian Lions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Cory Holloway, 7th year

Record: 11-0

Playoffs: won 1A DII state championship, 34-28 in OT over Carey

It will be a season of transition for the Lighthouse Lions in 2020. Not only did they lose a number of key players from their state championship squad last year, but the program is moving up a division to 1A DI to play in a tough Snake River Conference.

“We lost six starters to injuries in the last five games and still found a way to make it happen,” head coach Cory Holloway said. “Our motto last year was, ‘Next man up,’ and we will carry that into this year. Last year set us up. It will be harder, but we are prepared.”

On offense, Lighthouse will rely on senior quarterback Collin Holloway, senior running back Chance Gaskill, and junior receiver Clay Silva. Those three accounted for plenty of touchdowns one season ago.

“Having those three back is the foundation of things,” Cory Holloway said. “Everyone knows we’re trying to get the ball to Clay. It’s not a mystery. He can turn a 3-yard pass into a long touchdown.”