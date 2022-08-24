Lighthouse Christian Lions

Head Coach: Jason Smith, 1st year

Record: 0-8

Number of expected players on the team?

22

Number of returning players on the team?

10

How is this team different from last year?

Lost some great experience, losing a player like Clay Silva is tough to recover from. This team is young, but hungry. We’ve had the best summer participation in weight lifting and passing league in several years.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Playing much better defense, doing whatever it takes to get one more sprint, one more lift & score one more point than the opponent.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We must have some underclassmen step up and lead by example on and off the field. We must grow our football IQ quickly.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

CW Goettle, Carter Munsee, Colton Stokesberry, Case VanLeeuwen, Justice Schrader, Johnny Millenkamp and Jack DeJong.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Players adapting to a new system and new coaches. Also playing in the toughest district in the state.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Our biggest weakness is inexperience, our biggest strengths are our speed, hunger and character of this team wanting to get back to what the great teams before us have built in winning three state championships since 2011.