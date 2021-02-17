Lighthouse Christian, Carey girls advance to next round

Class 1A Division II State Tournament at Nampa High School

Carey 50, Mackay 46

The first half of the first-round game was a shooting clinic by two senior standouts, Carey senior Kylie Wood with 13 points and Mackay senior Riley Moore with eight. Moore’s team held the 21-19 lead at the half. Carey out-scored Mackay, 21-19 in the second half and at the end of regulation the score was tied 40-40 forcing overtime. The Panthers tacked on 10 points and Mackay six in the overtime for the Carey win. Wood finished with a double-double, 30 points including 13-for-20 at the free throw line and 10 rebounds, sophomore Jane Parke had 10 points and senior Zowie Quillin with 10 boards. For Mackay, Riley Moore had 16 points and sophomore Megan Moore had 16 rebounds. Carey will play Kendrick at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Tri-Valley 48, Camas County 35

Tri-Valley held the 30-14 lead at the half over Camas County in the first-round game. The Mushers were guilty of committing 13 turnovers and only shot 19 percent in the first two quarters. The Mushers stepped up their defense in the second half and out-scored the Titans 10-9 in the third quarter but still trailed 39-24 into the fourth quarter. Camas County once again scored more than Tri-Valley 11-9 in the final period in the Mushers loss to the Titans. Camas County junior Alyssa Whittle scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second half keeping the Mushers in the game and junior Ashly Botz had nine points and nine boards and senior Sammy McFadyen had 11 rebounds. Jossy Jones scored 13 points to lead Tri-Valley and Emma Hollon had 12. Camas County will play Mullan at 12 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out game.