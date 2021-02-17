Lighthouse Christian, Carey girls advance to next round

NAMPA —Two of the four Magic Valley in the state girls basketball tournament won their Wednesday games and advanced to the next round.
Class 1A Division I State Tournament at Columbia High School
Lighthouse Christian 53, Lakeside 40
The Lions held the 29-13 lead at the half over the Knights and maintained the lead into the fourth quarter, 42-27. The Knights led the Lions scoring in the fourth quarter, 13-11, but just couldn’t make up the difference in the Lighthouse Christian win. Senior Kynlee Thornton finished with a triple-double of 24 points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocks for the Lions. and sophomore Jordan Wolverton had 13 points. Arianna Gorr had 17 points for Lakeside. Lighthouse Christian will play Prairie at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Lapwai 48, Murtaugh 33
The Red Devils (20-4) hung tough with the Wildcats (20-1) in the first half and trailed by only a single point, 17-16 at the half in the first-round game. Lapwai took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, 36-26 after adding 19 third quarter points and toughened up their defense holding Murtaugh to only 10. The Wildcats kept the offense going, adding 12 more points in the fourth quarter and gave up only seven points. Murtaugh was led by senior Amanda Elorrieta with nine points and junior Jessica Zavala and junior Kynzlee Jensen each finished with eight rebounds. For Lapwai, senior Omari Mitchell had 13 points and sophomore Lauren Gould had 10. Murtaugh will play Liberty Charter at 5 p.m. on Thursday in a loser out game.
Class 1A Division II State Tournament at Nampa High School
Carey 50, Mackay 46
The first half of the first-round game was a shooting clinic by two senior standouts, Carey senior Kylie Wood with 13 points and Mackay senior Riley Moore with eight. Moore’s team held the 21-19 lead at the half. Carey out-scored Mackay, 21-19 in the second half and at the end of regulation the score was tied 40-40 forcing overtime. The Panthers tacked on 10 points and Mackay six in the overtime for the Carey win. Wood finished with a double-double, 30 points including 13-for-20 at the free throw line and 10 rebounds, sophomore Jane Parke had 10 points and senior Zowie Quillin with 10 boards. For Mackay, Riley Moore had 16 points and sophomore Megan Moore had 16 rebounds. Carey will play Kendrick at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Tri-Valley 48, Camas County 35
Tri-Valley held the 30-14 lead at the half over Camas County in the first-round game. The Mushers were guilty of committing 13 turnovers and only shot 19 percent in the first two quarters. The Mushers stepped up their defense in the second half and out-scored the Titans 10-9 in the third quarter but still trailed 39-24 into the fourth quarter. Camas County once again scored more than Tri-Valley 11-9 in the final period in the Mushers loss to the Titans. Camas County junior Alyssa Whittle scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second half keeping the Mushers in the game and junior Ashly Botz had nine points and nine boards and senior Sammy McFadyen had 11 rebounds. Jossy Jones scored 13 points to lead Tri-Valley and Emma Hollon had 12. Camas County will play Mullan at 12 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out game.
“We calmed down and played fundamental basketball in the second half,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz.
Kendrick 46, Richfield 20
The Kendrick full-court press caused Richfield to turn the ball over 11 times in the first half as Richfield trailed Kendrick, 31-9 at halftime and 40-12 after three quarters in the 1ADII state tournament at Nampa High School. The Kendrick Tigers out-rebounded the Richfield Tigers, 49-27 but Richfield managed to out-score Kendrick 10-6 in the final period in the loss. Freshman Kasey Hendren finished with six points for Richfield. Junior Drew Stacy had 14 points and junior Erin Morgan added 10 for Kendrick. Richfield will play Mackay on Thursday at 2 p.m.