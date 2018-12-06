BURLEY — A crowd of people gathered in downtown Burley Dec. 3 for the annual Christmas Light Parade, sponsored by the Burley Merchants Association. Hundreds of community neighbors gathered along the parade route and in Centennial Park.
After the parade, which featured entries spectacularly adorned with Christmas lights, residents enjoyed cookies, doughnuts and hot chocolate and visited with Santa. There was also a live Nativity.
