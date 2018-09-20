BOISE — Duck and goose hunting are a great way to introduce a youngster to hunting. There are usually plenty of birds in the sky and opportunities for a novice to experience the blinds, decoys and dogs — all under the supervision of an adult.
Here are the rules you need to know for the Youth Waterfowl Hunting Weekend on Sept. 29-30:
- Open to licensed hunters 17 years and younger
- Duck, goose, snipe and coot seasons open for those two days only
- Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit required
- Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) Stamp not required for hunters 15 and younger
- Daily duck, goose, snipe and coot limits the same as regular season limits statewide
- At least one adult, 18 years or older with a valid hunting license, must accompany each youth hunting party into the field at all times. During this hunt, adults are not authorized to hunt; they do not need a migratory bird (HIP) permit or Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) stamp to accompany youth.
- All other state rules and federal regulations pertaining to the take of migratory game birds in effect for this hunt
For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/rules/migratory which includes general rules and shooting hours.
To find places to hunt, go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/access.
