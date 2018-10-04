BOISE — The Idaho youth pheasant hunt will run from Saturday through Oct. 12. Hunters aged 17 and younger with an Idaho hunting license may participate in the hunt if they're accompanied by an Idaho licensed hunter age 18 or older accompanies them.
Pheasant hunting starts a half hour before sunrise, except in stocked areas like Niagara Springs, C.J. Strike, Cartier Slough, Fort Boise, Market Lake, Montour, Mud Lake, the Payette River and Sterling Wildlife Management Areas, where shooting begins at 10 a.m.
The daily bag limit will be three cocks with nine in possession, except on nine wildlife management areas in southern Idaho where pheasants are stocked. There, the daily limit will be two cocks and six in possession.
Youth hunters do not need a WMA upland game bird permit, but they are required to wear hunter orange above the waist during the pheasant season while hunting on these wildlife management areas. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement.
Young hunters who have never had a hunting license and have not taken hunter education can still participate in the hunt through Idaho's Hunting Passport Program.
For more information, see the "Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules" or get the printed brochure available at Fish and Game license vendors.
General pheasant hunts for all ages will start Oct. 13 or Oct. 20, depending on the region.
