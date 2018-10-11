BUHL — As hunters and anglers, we’ve heard the depressing news all too often. Our sport is getting older and grayer. Young people are not joining our ranks. Idaho somewhat bucks that national trend for a number of reasons: a strong hunting and fishing tradition, lots of public land open to hunting and fishing and a Fish and Game department willing to help a young person learn the ropes.
“Youth hunts give the prospective hunter the chance to experience success,” said Tana Rae Alberti, Magic Valley’s volunteer services coordinator for Idaho Fish and Game. “Even after taking the required hunter education course, some kids are a little reluctant to take that literal first step and go hunting.”
Alberti was one of several regional leaders, including Niagara Springs Wildlife manager Sean Schroff, and a trio of reservists, who held a pheasant youth hunt on Oct. 6 at Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area. More than just a youth hunt, IDFG and the High Desert Pointing Club, along with the event’s many sponsors, conducted an entire hunting seminar, complete with a shotgun shooting clinic, field dressing instructions and a cooking demonstration for the new outdoors person and veteran alike.
Before each new hunter took to the field, they first received a quick primer on shotgun safety, wing shooting lessons and clay target shooting. Instructor Tara Ortman, an NRA-certified shooting instructor and national sporting clay scholastic instructor, emphasized safety yet still managed to keep it fun. While most of the hunters had fired a shotgun before, others were brand new to shotgunning. Under Ortman’s tutelage, all managed to break a few of the clay targets.
One of the primary points Ortman made during the hunters’ training was the importance of hearing protection.
“Hearing loss is like a drip in a Dixie cup,” Ortman said. “It happens slowly over time.”
Each hunter was then paired with a pointing dog/handler team, and the real hunt began. Rather than release the rooster pheasants and have hunters walk toward them, each bird was placed in a radio-controlled bird launcher.
“These are pen-raised birds, and may not fly the same as a wild bird, or may slink away and run, exactly like a wild bird,” said Randall Rector, president of the High Desert Pointing Dog Club. “By having the birds in a launcher, it ensures that each bird will fly, and the hunter gets a crack at it.”
As the dog went on point, the hunter readied themselves and the bird was released. Almost every bird rocketed skyward, just like a wild pheasant, and if the shot connected, the dog retrieved the pheasant. Birds that were missed were followed up on, and more than a few were taken on the second flush, much the same as hunting any game bird. Each hunter got at least one bird, and many got their WMA limit of two pheasants.
Finally, each hunter was shown how to clean the birds and a sample of cooked pheasant was available, compliments of chef Tana Rae Alberti.
“A quick, easy way to prepare pheasant is to cut the breast meat into small cubes, grill them in butter seasoned with garlic salt, seasoning salt and black pepper — simple, quick and easy”, said Alberti.
