A rosette of Scotch Thistle May 11, 2017, at Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

MERIDIAN — With the start of fall hunting seasons, thousands of outdoor enthusiasts will hit the trails to Idaho’s backcountry with vehicles and pack animals. But that means the threat of spreading noxious weed seeds from infested areas to weed-free areas also increases.

Noxious weeds can choke out native vegetation in wilderness areas which deprives deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife of their natural food sources, resulting in starvation or migration to other areas.

Pickups, ATVs, off–road vehicles and trailers that have been used in the summer can carry noxious weed seeds to a new location for hunting season. Pack animals, hunting dogs and gear also can carry noxious weeds to other areas as well.

It is important to pack certified weed-free feed for the animals. A list of outlets selling certified weed-free hay and forage is available at idahoweedawareness.com.

Hunters in Idaho’s more remote areas can be a valuable resource by serving as unofficial noxious weed spotters. Hunters and recreationists may obtain a free copy of Idaho’s "Noxious Weed Book," available at idahoweedawareness.com, to help identify the different noxious weeds in their favorite hunting or recreating areas.

