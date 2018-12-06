SUN VALLEY — The 2018-19 winter season is off to a strong start at Sun Valley Resort. Colder temperatures, additional snow and ideal snow-making and grooming conditions have kept things on schedule for more runs and lifts opening each week.
The Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain will open at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Challenger Lift running. Skiers and riders can expect fresh tracks on Flying Squirrel, Lower Picabo and Lower Warm Springs. Restrooms and ticketing services will be available until the Warm Springs Day Lodge re-opens at 8 a.m. Dec. 15.
Dollar Mountain will open at 9 a.m. Saturday with the three lifts, seven runs and three terrain parks. Carol’s Dollar Mountain Lodge will open at 8 a.m. for breakfast, snacks, lunch and beverages.
Après Ski at River Run Day Lodge will offer free live music from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., with the Andrew Sheppard Band on Friday and Piston Bullies on Saturday.
The Roundhouse will open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Friday and Saturday evening dinners will begin Dec. 14. For reservations, call 208-622-2135.
The public is invited to attend the official grand re-opening celebration of the Warm Springs Day Lodge at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 for the ribbon cutting and hot chocolate-chip cookies. Improvements include expanded seating, an enhanced layout and a mountain-view bar with 18 stools and regional craft beers on tap. A new Konditorei Warm Springs will serve the organically grown locally roasted coffee and house-made pastries that are local favorites.
The Sun Valley Nordic Center opened for the season with four groomed trails and seven kilometers of classic and skate skiing, along with eight kilometers of snowshoeing trails. The Center's Pro Shop will also be open until 4:30 p.m. For the latest Nordic trails report, go to sunvalley.com/nordic-report/.
The annual Winter Wonderland holiday celebrations start this weekend with the Fashion Kick-off Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Brass Ranch. Saturday is the Locals’ Party from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Village, with a visit by Santa, cookie decorating in the Boiler Room, the kids’ train and a scavenger hunt. For more information, go to sunvalley.com/holidays.
