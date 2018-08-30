Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — Trap Shoot to End Cancer will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Twin Falls Gun Club, 230 Federation Road, Twin Falls.

The event will be a fundraiser to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's "Light the Night Walk" that builds awareness of blood cancers and raises money for research and support of patients and their families.

The event is sponsored by Building Materials and Construction Services. All proceeds will go to the LLS to help children with blood cancer.

Participants must bring their own shot gun and ammunition or buy ammo there. Shot guarantee cards will be available.

Games will include quail walk, buddy do-da, line-up, splatter board and more. There will be prizes, a raffle and a barbecue. Non-shooters, beginners and professionals are welcome to enjoy the day.

