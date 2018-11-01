With the holidays quickly approaching, permits for cutting Christmas trees in the Sawtooth National Forest will be on sale beginning Nov. 15. The cost for a permit is $10, and it will enable a family to choose and cut a tree up to 20 feet tall. There is a limit of one tree per family or organization. There are a few areas off-limits for cutting Christmas trees, including campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites and organization camps.
Permits are available during business hours and, in some cases, later, at the following locations:
Fairfield Area
Fairfield Ranger District Office
Camas Creek Country Store
Twin Falls Area
Forest Supervisor’s Office
Rock Creek General Store
Hansen Quick Stop & Go
Burley Area
Minidoka Ranger District Office
Ketchum Area
Ketchum Ranger District Office
Sawtooth NRA Hdqtrs Office
LL Green Hardware in Hailey
Stanley Area
Stanley Ranger Station
Lower Stanley Country Store
