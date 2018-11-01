Try 1 month for 99¢
Hunting for a holiday tree
Times-News reporter Gretel Kauffman loads a tree up to take back to the newsroom Dec. 8 in the Sawtooth National Forest south of Hansen.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

With the holidays quickly approaching, permits for cutting Christmas trees in the Sawtooth National Forest will be on sale beginning Nov. 15. The cost for a permit is $10, and it will enable a family to choose and cut a tree up to 20 feet tall. There is a limit of one tree per family or organization. There are a few areas off-limits for cutting Christmas trees, including campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites and organization camps.

Permits are available during business hours and, in some cases, later, at the following locations:

Fairfield Area

Fairfield Ranger District Office

Camas Creek Country Store

Twin Falls Area

Forest Supervisor’s Office

Rock Creek General Store

Hansen Quick Stop & Go

Burley Area

Minidoka Ranger District Office

Ketchum Area

Ketchum Ranger District Office

Sawtooth NRA Hdqtrs Office

LL Green Hardware in Hailey

Stanley Area

Stanley Ranger Station

Lower Stanley Country Store

