Wild game cooking is enjoying a renaissance on the internet and social media as many hunters emphasize putting trophy-quality meals on their tables over hanging antlers and heads on their walls.
Often mixed with advocacy for public lands, adherents to the movement relish showing off their culinary creations on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts.
For this year’s recipe section of the Tribune’s annual Hunting Edition, we reached out to three local hunters who believe strongly that hunting is first and foremost a way to obtain healthy, lean meat that can be transformed into gourmet-quality meals that would make four-star chefs proud.
If there is a theme here, it’s taking classic recipes and applying them to wild game. Eric Crawford, an investigator for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game who lives at Moscow, writes about osso bucco, a slow-cooked dish that turns the tough and stringy shank meat of deer and elk into fall-apart tender morsels.
His brother Ethan Crawford, a fisheries biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, writes about his adaptation of beef Wellington to venison cuts. Michael Herr, a fisheries biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shares his love of rabbit and a handful of his favorite ways to prepare it, including the classic hasenpfeffer dish. Finally, I share my use of goose breasts instead of beef chuck roast in the classic boeuf bourguignon dish, or in this case goose bourguignon.
The basics of all these recipes can be found in cookbooks or on the internet, and most of the adaptation amounts to using wild game instead of the called-for domestic animal meat. Herr and the Crawfords also cite wild game cookbook authors and advocates such as Hank Shaw of honest-food.net and Steven Rinella of themeateater.com as important influences. Both men have wide social media followings.
Osso bucco
This dish favored by Eric Crawford requires a healthy dose of planning, starting with butchering the animal — be it elk, deer, moose or antelope — in a specific way.
“You are using the shanks,” Crawford said. “And you are cutting those in cross sections. So you are leaving it on the bone and cutting right through the bone.”
“I’ve used anything from a hack saw, I’ve used a true meat saw or bone saw and I’ve actually used a Sawzall as well,” he said. “It’s easier if (the meat) is still partially frozen.”
While butchering, he slices the shank meat and bone into discs between 1½ to 3 inches thick. Both the front and rear legs below the knee can be used.
“It’s a really good alternative for using that shank portion of the animal,” he said. “A lot of people look at it and see all that tendon and silver skin and say ‘I don’t know what to do with this, I’m chucking it.’”
He seasons the meat with a dusting of flour, browns it on all sides in a Dutch oven and sets it aside. Next Crawford sautes a mix of carrots, onions and other root vegetables in butter before returning the shanks to the pan and adding stock (beef or vegetable) crushed tomatoes, tomato paste and seasoning with salt and pepper and other herbs. The dish is covered and cooked in a 300-degree oven for 3 to 5 hours.
“It really breaks everything down,” he said.
At bear camp this spring, Crawford surprised some friends from the Midwest when he started to prepare elk shanks.
“They had no idea what was going on. I busted out the shanks, and they said ‘we’re not going to eat that are we?’ By the end they said ‘I’m not getting rid of a shank ever again.”
For more precise instructions, Crawford recommends following recipes by Shaw or Rinella.
Venison wellington
Ethan Crawford likes to thumb through cookbooks or to peruse the internet to come up with dishes he believes will go well with wild game as the centerpiece.
“I just kind of try to find a couple of recipes and take the parts and put them all together,” Crawford said.
He recommends Danielle Prewett from www.wildandwhole.com and a contributor to themeateater.com. But he’s also taken bits and pieces of recipes from people like Gordon Ramsey and other well-known chefs.
Last Christmas, Crawford used a hunk of backstrap from a deer to create a visually stunning venison Wellington. The dish consists of a tender piece of meat encased in layers of cured meat, a mushroom paste known as a duxelle and dough such as puff pastry.
“It’s a big chunk of loin, or backstrap, and then you salt and pepper it and rub mustard on it. Coat that with prosciutto or some other thinly sliced cured meat, and you have a mushroom puree — it’s finely minced shallots and mushrooms and butter.”
Crawford prefers wild morels for the mushrooms.
“You pack that up and wrap the whole thing in pastry dough and bake it,” he said. “It’s visually pretty appealing when you get it all done, but it takes some time.”
Rabid for rabbit
Herr became interested in cooking wild game as a youngster. His parents didn’t hunt, but he was introduced to it by his grandfather. His mother would cook the pheasants he brought home. They were good, but he yearned for something better. When he started deer hunting, he compiled several “edible” venison recipes but still felt there was more he could be doing with the meat.
“There is a reason people order these things in fine restaurants for a lot of money,” he thought. “There has got to be a way make these amazing dishes.”
When he married, his wife asked him why he would bother to kill something if it wasn’t going to make fine table fare.
“I would have argued that when I was younger, but it’s a very good philosophy,” he said. “There has to be something besides just exercise and the sport of it.”
Like the Crawfords, Herr became a fan of people such as Shaw and Rinella and learned techniques such as reverse searing, braising and velveting.
When he moved to Lewiston, a friend introduced him to rabbit hunting. It’s a game animal many hunters overlook, even though they are plentiful and limits are liberal. His friend served buttermilk fried rabbit to Herr and his wife. She was a fan and told him he should start hunting rabbits.
He did and pursued recipes as well. His go-to rabbit dishes includes rabbit pot pie and the dish that got him hooked, buttermilk fried rabbit. One of his favorites is hasenpfeffer — or peppered hare — another old classic recipe.
The rabbit or hare is skinned, gutted, cut into quarters and marinated for up to four days in a brine of wine, vinegar, rosemary, juniper berries, peppercorns, cinnamon sticks and other herbs and spices.
When ready to cook, the marinade is reserved and used to make a sauce. The pieces of rabbit are browned in a skillet with butter and then cooked in the marinade for 3 hours in a 300-degree oven.
He likes to serve the dish to dinner guests who know they are eating wild game but not what type.
“It’s not something people would ever guess in 100 years,” he said.
Those interested in trying can follow Shaw’s recipe at honest-food.net.
Goose burgundy
I’m a waterfowl hunter and love nothing more than a simply sauted duck breast with the fatty skin seared to a crisp and the meat cooked to a nice pink medium rare. It’s wonderful. You would think the same technique would work for goose breasts, but it doesn’t always. The heftier breasts of an older, big Canada geese are trickier to cook and can end up tough and dry if you’re not careful.
So when I’m lucky enough to bag a goose, I try to find recipes that involve a slow cook at low temperatures to give the muscular meat time to break down. The last few years I’ve had great success using beef Burgundy recipes and swapping out the called-for chuck roast with goose breasts.
It’s an involved recipe of which many versions can be found in cookbooks and on the internet. The most famous of course is the one by the late Julia Child in her classic cookbook “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” Boiled down, it’s essentially a stew with carrots, onions, bacon and herbs, cooked slowly in a mix of beef stock and Burgundy. It is served with sauted mushrooms and pearl onions.
The meat turns out dark and tender with a hearty and rich broth. I like to spoon the dish onto a bed of egg noodles.
I’ve used morel mushrooms with this dish and am eager to try chanterelles. Last year while whitetail hunting, I stumbled upon some wild chanterelles and took a few pounds home. If I’m lucky, I’ll harvest some more this fall.
While I like to use goose, I’m certain chunks of deer or elk roast would adapt well to the recipe.
Again, for more-detailed instructions I recommend downloading a recipe from the internet or a cookbook. In addition to Child’s technique, I’ve used a Martha Stewart recipe for guidance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.